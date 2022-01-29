The Panthers boys wrestling team scored 143 points to finish second behind Grand Island (186.5) at the Norfolk Invitational Saturday, while the girls 51 points tied with Fremont for third behind winner South Sioux City.
The Norfolk boys had two champions in Hudson Waldow at 160 pounds and Jacob Licking at 152, while Lesly Rodriguez finished first among a round-robin of three wrestlers competing in the 138-pound class.
Check back later for a recap of the tournament at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Monday's print or ePaper.