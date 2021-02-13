Norfolk wrestlers pose for a team photo after winning the A-4 district at Omaha Central

PAUL HUGHES/Daily News Norfolk wrestlers pose for a team photo after winning the A-4 district at Omaha Central on Saturday

OMAHA - The Norfolk wrestlers served notice they'll be one of the teams to beat in next week's state meet after winning the A-4 district on Saturday at Central High School.

Five Panthers also earned individual titles: Jesse Lewis (106), Weston Godfrey (132), Josh Licking (160), Austin Miller (170) and Brayden Heffner (285).

Other Norfolk state qualifiers were: Gavin Van Driel (113), Calvin Empkey (120), Dylan Bush (126), Jake Hoffman (138), Jacob Licking (145) and Joel Mercado (220).

The state meet starts Wednesday at CHI Health Center in Omaha. 

Tags

In other news

Third-quarter eruption leads Wildcat women

Third-quarter eruption leads Wildcat women

WAYNE — The Wayne State College women’s basketball team erupted for 32 third-quarter points to blow open what was a tight Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game with Southwest Minnesota State University here Friday night at Rice Auditorium, 74-60.