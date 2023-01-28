NDN wrestling

Norfolk High won both the boys and girls divisions of their own invitational Saturday.

The Panthers’ 202.5 team points out-distanced the 152 total of runner-up Columbus in the boys race, while Norfolk edged Papillion-LaVista on the girls side of the competition.

 Champions for the Norfolk boys included Ryder Kahny (106), Jake Licking (160), Kayden Kettler (195), and Jackson Bos (220).

Winning titles for the girls were: Tierra Pollard (105), Kali Mangelsen (125), andLaila Cuevas (140).

Norfolk Catholic's girls squad, which was participating in the meet for the second year, also had two champions-- Jordan Aschoff (130) and Danielle Carney (190).

