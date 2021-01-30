NDN wrestling

The Norfolk High wrestling team finished as the runner-up to champion Grand Island Saturday in the Norfolk Invitational--a tournament adapted into a dual format.

The tournament featured four teams ranked in the top 10 in Class A, including No. 5 Grand Island and seventh-ranked Omaha Westside, along with Columbus and Norfolk--ranked No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

After defeating Bellevue East 55-21, Omaha Westside 57-18, and Columbus 45-21, the Panthers lost to the Islanders 39-27 in the championship match.

