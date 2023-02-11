Norfolk High School hosted the Class A-4 district tournament on Saturday, and the Norfolk wrestling team provided the home crowd with plenty of entertainment.
The Panthers, while qualifying 12 wrestlers for the state meet, won the team crown over Papillion-LaVista and six other teams--sparked by six individual champions-- Gavin Van Driel at 138 pounds, Dylan Busch at 152, Jake Licking (160), Hudson Waldow (170), Kayden Kettler (195), Jackson Bos (220).
Norfolk also had two runner-up finishers in Ryder Kahny and Calvin Empkey, along with three wrestlers earning third-place after earning a spot in the finals after winning in the consolation round--Chase Firenze (113), Jesus Monrroy (126), and Jaeden Thompson (182)--as well as a fourth-place finish by Rylee Hammer at 285.
Panthers coach Justin Grey was also voted "district coach of the year" by his peers.
Check back later for a recap of the district tournament at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Monday's print or ePaper.