Norfolk will be home for a franchise in a new minor league women’s tackle football league.
The Nebraska Machine will be one of the inaugural teams in the National Women’s Football League, which will use indoor football playing rules mixed with high school and college rules. The league will play on 100-yard fields that are only 40 yards wide.
The league plays a six-game schedule with playoffs and a championship.
The NWFL has teams in Topeka, Kansas; Clarksville, Tennessee; Salina, Kansas; and Kearney.
The season will run from June 25 to Aug. 13.
The team will have open workouts at the end of April. If you are interested in playing or coaching for the team, please send an email at nwflfootball@gmail.com. There is no experience needed and must be 17 years of age to play for the team.