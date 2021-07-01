Wisner's Peck wins all-star event, Creighton's Brockhaus second

Rockney Peck

Rockney Peck of Wisner-Pilger stares down his tee shot on the par 3 17th hole at Meadowlark Hills Golf Club. Looking on are Braxton Brockhaus (left) of Creighton and Brendon Walker of Mullen.

 Courtesy photo

KEARNEY — Wisner-Pilger’s Rockney Peck and Creighton’s Braxton Brockhaus finished 1-2 in the 19th annual Nebraska Lions All-Star Golf Tournament at Meadowlark Hills Golf Club. Payton Frederick of Battle Creek was also in the top 10 with a 10th-place finish.

In the girls tournament, Battle Creek’s Megan Lutt finished eighth with a 184 while Shauna Radant of Valentine tied for 10th after firing a 190.

The tournament was open to graduating seniors who had placed in the top 10 in their respective classes during the NSAA state competitions in May.

Lions Club all-star golf tournament

 Boys: 1. Rockney Peck, Wisner-Pilger, 141; 2. Braxton Brockhaus, Creighton, 148; 3. Brendon Walker, Mullen, 149; 4. Cullen Buscher, Bennington, 150; 5. Tylen Jakub, David City, 152; 6. Kody Sander, Lincoln Pius X, 153; 7. Caden Kearns, Lincoln Pius X, 154; T8. Blake Barner, North Platte, 158; T8. Will Elgert, Yutan, 158; 10. Payton Frederick, Battle Creek, 164. Also: Conner Schlueter, North Bend Central, 167; Riley Kaup, Plainview, 168.

 Girls: 1. Madison Jackson, Broken Bow, 161; 2. Ashley Tackett, Elkhorn South, 162; 3. Kendall colby, Minden, 164; 4. Haley Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 173; 5. Riley Stuhr, York, 174; 6. Elly Johnsen, Lincoln East, 178; 7. Danielle Nolde, Ogallala, 182; 8. Megan Lutt, Battle Creek, 184; T9. Eve Edwards, Kearney, 190; T9. Shauna Radant, Valentine, 190. Also: Kailey JOhnson, West Point-Beemer, 195; Emma Wilkinson, Battle Creek, 205.

