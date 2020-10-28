The Nebraska football team will have to wait for its home opener this season.
Nebraska's game Saturday scheduled against Wisconsin has been canceled and declared a "no-contest" after the Badgers were reported with too many positive tests for COVID-19.
For a game to be canceled by COVID-19 in the Big Ten Conference, a team's population positivity rate (PPR), which is the total number of persons testing positive, must be above 7.5% and the team positivity rate must be 5% or greater.
Wisconsin did not announce which players had tested positive. Media reports indicated that starting quarterback Graham Mertz, plus backup quarterback Chase Wolf, had received positive tests.
The next game for Nebraska is now Nov. 7 when Northwestern, which plays Iowa this weekend, hosts the Huskers in Evanston, Illinois. Kickoff that day is set for 11 a.m.