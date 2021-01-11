WINSIDE — With tough competition looming on the horizon, there's nothing quite like building a little momentum on the home mats.
The Winside wrestlers claimed six individual titles and held off a sporting effort by the Pierce junior varsity to win the 52nd annual Winside Invitational on Saturday, outscoring the junior Bluejays by 17 points in the 14-team tournament.
The Wildcats came through the final round unscathed, winning all six championship matches and one consolation match and giving them momentum for what proves to be challenging competition in the next couple of weeks.
"We placed seven of our nine guys and won all seven final matches, so you've got to be happy with that," coach Jesse Thies said. "We got a win in a dual here Thursday and got a win today, and that gives us some good momentum heading into what will be a tough tournament next week at Weeping Water."
Twin brothers Art and Gabe Escalante helped lead the Winside charge, winning at 138 and 145 pounds, respectively. Art Escalante, who recently joined the 100-win club, needed just 58 seconds to take care of Josh Jensen of Guardian Angels Central Catholic, while Gabe Escalante overcame a sluggish start to end the day with a technical fall of Conner Hochstein of Hartington Cedar Catholic.
"Gabe wasn't ready for his first match," Thies explained. "We didn't realize how quickly his match came up. He was out in the hallway getting ready and the match before was over in like 10 seconds, so he got off to a slow start but was able to turn it around and have a nice day."
"Art was sloppy in a couple of areas, but he's been working on some new things and was trying those out today," he added. "You need some different things in your arsenal, and today was kind of a day for him to try some of that out."
Joining the Escalante brothers were Cooper Behmer, a round-robin winner at 113; Cayden Ellis (120), Jacoby Mann (126) and Mason Topp (182). Ellis won by technical fall, Mann earned a hard-fought 2-0 decision and Topp got a third-period pin against Gavin Chohon of Niobrara/Verdigre. Maddox Magwire finsihed third at 132 pounds.
Thies said next weekend's tournament in Weeping Water should give his team a good idea of where it might stand for the Lewis & Clark Conference meet the following week in Ponca, where it will likely battle defending state champion Plainview for the team title.
"We've seen Plainview once and wrestled pretty well with them, but our numbers always hurt us because we have nine and they have 14," Thies said. "But we'll find out how ready we are after Weeping Water, because that's going to be a tough dang tournament."
PIERCE'S JUNIOR JAYS stayed near the top of the leader board all day and came home with eight medalists, led by 160-pounder Michael Kruntorad, who pinned his way to the top of the medal stand.
Coach Colby Freudenburg said the young Pierce unit has faced tough competition in the practice room with the Bluejay varsity, and it showed how much that hard work paid off with its effort Saturday.
"Honestly, we have a lot of young guys who wrestled really good today," he said. "They've been taking their lickings from our varsity guys in practice and they came out today and showed us what they have, and I couldn't be more proud of them."
Ethan Dohmen was the only other Junior Jay to reach the finals, losing on a technical fall to Ellis at 120 pounds. Keenan Valverde (126), Colton Fritz (182) and Nick Erickson (220) each earned consolation honors with third-place finishes, while Jaden Jones and Ren Gleason picked up fourth-place finishes at 170 and 285 pounds, respectively.
Ponca and Quad County Northeast both had a pair of champions. The Indians took home first-place finishes with Dalton Anderson at 132 pounds and Hunter Bennett at 170 pounds, while the Blaze earned firsts with Tie Hollandsworth at 152 and Kolby Casey at 220.
Other champions on the day included Layne Sturek of Pender at 106, Cash Meier of Guardian Angels CC at 195 and Winnebago heavyweight Darion Earth.
Winside Invitational
Team standings
Winside 163, Pierce JV 146, Guardian Angels CC 114, Pender 113, Quad County NE 113, Osmond 90, Hartington CC 86, Ponca 80, Winnebago 72, Millard North JV 24, Tri County NE 24, Niobrara/Verdigre 21, St. Mary's 14, Riverside 4.
Championship results
106: Layne Sturek, Pender, dec. Keegan Carl, HCC, 7-3. 113: (Round robin) 1. Cooper Behmer, Winside; 2. Matthew Ferris, Pender. 120: Cayden Ellis, Winside, tech. fall Ethan Dohmen, PJV, 19-3. 126: Jacoby Mann, Winside, dec. Brady Carnell, Ponca, 2-0. 132: Dalton Anderson, Ponca, dec. Kerby Hochstein, HCC, 7-4. 138: Art Escalante, Winside, pinned Joshua Jansen, GACC, :58. 145: Gabe Escalante, Winside, tech. fall Conner Hochstein, HCC, 16-0.
152: Tie Hollandsworth, QCNE, dec. Ethan Baumert, GACC, 8-6. 160: Michael Kruntorad, PJV, pinned Patrick Vinson, Osmond, 2:51. 170: Hunter Bennett, Ponca, pinned Kyle Lemme, HCC, 2:45. 182: Mason Topp, Winside, pinned Gavin Chohon, N/V, 5:03. 195: Cash Meier, GACC, dec. Matt Logue, Ponca, 10-4. 220: Kolby Casey, QCNE, pinned Colton Sanderson, Pender, 3:17. 285: Darion Earth, Winnebago, pinned George Fraher, GACC, 5:22.
Consolation results
106: Robert Aschoff, Osmond, pinned Zakary Abler, PJV, 3:48. 113: (Round robin) 3. Tyler Gleason, St. Mary's; 4. Hudson Morgan, TCNE. 120: Dominic True, Osmond, pinned Ladanian Free, Winnebago, 2:42. 126: Keenan Valverde, PJV, pinned Trey Johnson, Pender, 2:04. 132: Maddox Magwire, Winside, pinned Alonzo Bass, Winnebago, :57. 138: Chase Hofmeister, Pender, pinned Melaki George, Winnebago, :29. 145: Bodie True, Osmond, pinned Thure Johnson, MNJV, 3:00.
152: Alex Vinson, Osmond, dec. Zachery Randall, Pender, 8-6. 160: Sutton Ehlers, QCNE, maj. dec. Caden Ernesti, GACC, 10-0. 170: Trace Naeve, QCNE, pinned Jaden Jones, PJV, 1:45. 182: Colton Fritz, PJV, pinned Jacob Bruns, Pender, 1:40. 195: Carsten Knobbe, GACC, pinned Andrew Duncan, Pender, :32. 220: Nick Erickson, PJV, pinned James Rolf, GACC, :48. 285: Fischer Carson, QCNE, def. Ren Gleason, PJV, forfeit.