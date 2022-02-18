OMAHA - Winside opened the final session of the Class D Nebraska Boys Wrestling Championships here at the CHI Center Friday night in second-place in the team's race by a half-point over third-place over Mullen.
By the time the championship semifinals and the third round of the consolation finals were completed, the Broncos passed the Wildcats into second place ending with a 71-64 advantage.
Plainview used the session to make up some ground on the Class D field and went all the way from ninth to fourth in the standings with 63.5 points.
Sutherland appears to be headed for the team title, comfortably leading Mullen by 45 points with 71.
A weight by weight accounting of the finalists for tomorrow night's championships is fairly impressive considering eight of the 28 individual wrestlers in the finals will be area wrestlers.
The 145-pound weight class is arguably the showcase for this area as both wrestlers come from area schools.
Art Escalante from Winside and Plainview's Tanner Frahm will tangle in the finals after Escalante won by technical fall in his semifinal over Mason Noel of Southern Valley, with four seconds left in the match, 21-6.
Frahm used every second of his match to turn away Samuel Foster of Sutherland 4-3.
Escalante enters the match with a 41-3 record while Frahm will bring a 49-5 mark.
The area match in the finals in Class D will be wrestled by Braxton Siebrandt of Wisner-Pilger at 120 pounds.
Siebrandt sent another local wrestler, Dylan Brichacek of Howells-Dodge to the consolation rounds with a 9-0 decision.
Siebrandt, a sophomore for the Gators will take his 48-2 record into a match with Eli Paxton of Mullen who is 39-3 and sent another local wrestler, Jacoby Mann of Plainview out of the champoinship with a 14-2 major decision.
"I am so happy for Braxton," Wisner-Pilger coach, Craig Dennis said. "His goal coming into high school was to be a four-time state qualifier - he didn't get a chance to achieve that goal."
Siebrandt was sidelined last season just prior to the Gators' district meet with an elbow injury, an ulnar collateral ligament tear, which required surgery.
"He was devastated, I think he was heartbroken," Dennis said. "But he healed up and got back to work - he moved forward."
Dennis said Siebrandt has been a driving force with the rest of the Gators.
"We return a lot of our guys from this year next season and we will add some freshmen," Dennis said. "He sets a great example for them to follow and he is creating a lot of excitement around the program by having a great year like he's accomplished - he's turning into a good leader."
Scout Ashburn of Plainview grabbed a spot in the finals as he goes for his third straight title in the 132-pound championship.
Ashburn won last year at 120 and in 2020 at 113. He also placed fourth in 2019 at 113.
The Pirate senior will take a 49-4 record into a match Nickolas Kuehn of Kenesaw after defeating Matt Bruns of Sutherland, 7-3 in the semis.
Ashburn's teammate, Kyler Mosel will join him with a 138 pass after Mosel beat another local wrestler, Zachery Randall of Pender 7-2.
"I came down here last year and just figured it was all set in stone - I was going to win it," Mosel said. "I found out just how wrong I was."
He had a good tournament but he came away with a disappointing 6th-place finish.
"I will do everything I can to see that doesn't happen again," Mosel said. "It takes a lot of hard work and commitment to get down here and make the finals - I'm not saying I'll win it, I have learned not to think that way."
Mosel is set to take on undefeated Jon Peterka of Sutherland who won his semifinal match by major decision and defeated Mosel 15-5 earlier in the season.
"I've used that loss as a learning curve to get better and become a better wrestler," he said. "I look forward to wrestling him again."
Next in line will be Levi Lewis of North Central who sent Taaron Lavicky of Axtell packing with a narrow 3-2 decision after Lewis trailed late in the bout.
"It means a lot to follow a true Knight Zach (Dickau) who was a state champ last year," Lewis said. "If I just wrestle my game and do things the way I have learned I'll be okay."
His coach agreed with Dennis that Lewis' success has helped teammates become better.
"They see how he acts and the way he works," Knight coach Zachary Zeigler. "He's very patient when showing some of the younger kids how to do things - he's a great leader."
A pair of Howells-Dodge Jaguars will hit the mat after the 160-pound match.
Levi Belina won his semifinal match over in a nail-biter over Neligh-Oakdale's Austin Rudolf 6-5.
"I was a little nervous, but I just needed to get back to being offensive and wrestle my game," Belina said. "If I stay offensive and aggressive, I'm a lot harder to wrestle."
Teammate Jestin Bayer remained undefeated in the tournament and on the season with a 5-2 decision over Kolby Welling of Crawford.
Bayer was runner-up at 182 last season at 170 pounds.
Saturday's finals are set to begin at 3 p.m. with all four classes and for the first time ever the girl's finals on the floor here at the CHI Center.