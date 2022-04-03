What do you think?
Wildcats win series over Bemidji
- By MIKE RENNING sports@norfolkdailynews.com
WAYNE - After splitting a doubleheader on Saturday with Bemidji State University, Wayne State took the weekend series over the Beavers with a 7-1 win here Sunday at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex behind a solid pitching performance from starter, Keean Allen.
A quality start by Allen was instrumental in getting the Wildcats over the hump to get back on the winning track.
"We needed a good start from a starter on the mound to right the ship again here today," Wayne State coach Alex Koch said. "We got a great start from Sintek (Brody) yesterday and then we let them come back."
In the doubleheader split on Saturday, Sintek went the distance in the opening game to halt a five-game slide, scattering six hits over the seven-inning opener for the Wildcats and after a loss in game two, Koch and company needed a good start from Allen to open the game Sunday and win the series.
Allen did just that.
He allowed eight hits over six innings of work and a single run while striking out five Bemidji batters to pick up his second win on the hill of the young season.
"He definitely kept us in the game and allowed us to come away with the win," Koch said.
Andrew Staebell came on in relief and shut the Beavers down for the final three innings to earn his second save of the spring.
"Hopefully this will get us going again," Koch said. "We need to take care of our business and keep moving forward from here."
The Wildcats, playing as the visiting team as the series was scheduled to be played in Bemidji, plated all of the runs necessary in the top of the third inning.
After a strikeout, Cade Lynam walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch before Alex Logelin blasted a 3-1 fast ball to left center field, his sixth of the season, to put Wayne State up 2-0.
The Wildcats would add a run in the fourth on a lead-off homer from Chris Cornish to right field while Allen was still cruising on the hill.
The Beaver's sixth was an indication of the weekend.
A single and a walk set Bemidji up with two on and no outs to give Allen some angst.
But a strikeout, throw out double play eased the worry although the Beavers would eventually score to make the score 3-1 heading into the final third of the game.
The Wildcats responded with three runs in the eighth and another in the ninth to close out the contest and take the series.
Wayne State scored the three runs in the eighth on a single hit and an error and could have completely blown the game open as they left hthe bases loaded at the end of their half of the frame.
"It was great to manufacture some runs there," Koch said. "Then we added another in the ninth - that is what we have been talking about to get us back on track."
Staebell took it from there as he shut down Bemidji to get the save.
Wayne State is slated for a mid-week doubleheader in Aberdeen, SD at Northern State University Wednesday with the first game set for 1:30 p.m.
WSC (13-13, 7-6) 002 100 031 - 7 6 1
BSU (4-21, 1-10) 000 001 000 - 1 10 2
WP: Keann Allen LP: Will Lavin S: Andrew Staebell.
2B: Colin Lynam, Noah Roberts (WSC); Jack Munson (BSU). HR: Alex Logelin, Chris Cornish (WSC).
