What do you think?
WAYNE - Wayne State ran off four straight wins in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference softball action before dropping a game to Minnesota State University- Moorhead in the second game of a conference doubleheader here at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex on the campus of Wayne State College Friday afternoon.
The Wildcats won four games including the opening game against the Dragons before dropping the final game of the twin bill by a single run.
Wayne State drilled MSU-Moorhead 11-2 in the first game before falling just short in game two 6-5.
The Wildcats nearly made it five straight before the Dragons rallied with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings of game two erase a 5-4 Wildcat advantage.
"We have put in a lot of hard work and never gave up on ourselves," said Wayne State coach Shelli Manson."We have been much more disciplined at the plate in the field and in the circle which has translated into wins lately."
In game one, the Wildcats jumped on the Dragons early scoring a couple of runs in the opening frame.
Wayne State was the visitor as the game was scheduled to be played in Moorhead, Minnesota, but inclement weather moved the games to the Pete Chapman Complex.
Wayne State added a couple of runs in the second inning when Kortney Buresh got on base with an error then Riley Holmberg dropped down the perfect bunt for a single and advanced Buresh to second.
Buresh was thrown out at third on a fielder's choice but at the end of the play, Wayne State had runners on second and third with aggressive base running.
Holmberg scored on a sacrifice fly from Jenna Ettmans before Kim Vidlak, who got aboard on the fielder's choice, crossed the plate on a wild pitch. When the dust settled in the Wayne State half of the inning, the Wildcats led 4-0.
MSUM scored in the bottom of the inning then the teams traded runs in the third.
A huge five-run fourth put the Wildcats up for good.
After a strikeout, a pair of walks and a pitching change for the Dragons set the table for the big inning.
Holmberg slammed a single to center field scoring a run then Vidlak slapped another ball up the middle to score another Wildcat.
"We are starting to believe in what we have been talking about all season," Manson said. "They just kept working and believed good things were coming - now we need to just keep moving forward and string some more wins together."
Etmans dealt the final blow with a sharp single to right field which scored a couple of runs and put the game out of reach.
In the second game, MSU-Moorhead came out swinging and grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first before the Wildcats responded with a single run in the top of the second.
The Dragons answered in the bottom of the frame to make it 3-1 before Wayne State plated three runs in the top of inning four where they earned four hits.
Moorhead tied it in the bottom of the inning and the teams traded runs again in the fifth.
A Dragon run in the sixth proved to be the difference but a couple of hard hits in the Wildcat half of the seventh could have swayed the outcome either way.
Wayne State was set to host another doubleheader Saturday against Northern State University from Aberdeen, which was scheduled to be played in South Dakota.
First pitch is set for noon at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex.
GAME ONE
WSC 221 51 - 11 12 3
MSUM 011 00 - 2 4 2
WP: Callie Carraher (2-3) LP: Anna Lang (3-8).
GAME TWO
WSC (9-28, 6-10) 010 310 0 - 5 8 0
MSUM (6-24, 3-11) 210 111 X - 6 13 2
WP: Avery Steffen LP: Grace Lucka.
2B: Madison Gomez (WSC); Jordey Smith, Annika Norman (MSMU). 3B: Kim Vidlak, Gomez (WSC).
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 16
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 21