Wildcats suffer first loss

ABERDEEN, S.D. — No. 8 Northern State handed No. 19 Wayne State College its first loss of the season here Saturday afternoon.
With the 25-23, 25-16, 25-17 win the host Wolves improved to 9-1 overall and 2-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference while WSC fell to 9-1 and 1-1 in league play.
Trailing 17-9 in the opening set, the Wildcats rallied behind seven kills from Tarrin Beller to draw within one (24-23) before falling 25-23.
Tied at 10 in the second set, the Wolves pulled away for a 25-16 win. The Wolves used 18 kills and a .359 attack percentage to take a 2-0 lead in sets.
The third set played out similar to the second set as WSC trailed by one (15-14) only to see Northern State take control late in a 25-17 win.
Beller led WSC in the contest with 10 kills and six blocks. Maddie Knobbe added eight kills and four blocks while freshman Kelsie Cada had eight kills and 19 digs. Senior libero Haley Kauth accounted for 22 digs while redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker handed out 29 set assists.
Wayne State will start a five-game homestand Tuesday hosting Augustana in a non-conference match at Rice Auditorium starting at 6 p.m.
The match will also be the 14th annual WSC Sports Club Black Out/Pack the House Night as fans are encouraged to wear black and help set a new single match attendance record.