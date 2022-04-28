What do you think?
Wildcats stop skid; Split twin bill
- By MIKE RENNING sports@norfolkdailynews.com
-
-
- Comments
WAYNE - Wayne State halted a five game skid with a Northern Sun Conference win over Winona State University, 5-3 here at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex Wednesday afternoon.
The win was the first game of a doubleheader, which halted the Wildcat skid which included three one-run losses over the weekend on the road to the University of Sioux Falls.
"Those losses really hurt at this stage of our season," Wayne State skipper, Alex Koch said. "We needed to get back on track and we did that the first game today - the middle of the conference is really packed together."
In the opener, the Warriors struck first with a run in the top of the first inning, but the Wildcats countered with a run in the bottom of the frame set up by an Alex Logelin double to left center with one out.
Logelin stole third then Andrew Hanson hit a fly ball to right field scoring Logelin.
Winona State went up 2-1 in the second with another run but a three-run Wildcat fourth set Wayne State up to break the streak.
Hanson opened the fourth with a single back up the middle then he stole second base.
Chris Cornish smashed a double down the left field line which chased Hanson home.
After a fly out to right, Travis Baily singled to score Cornish and Bailey moved to second on the attempted play at the plate on Cornish.
A Warrior fielding error put Nate Sailors aboard and scored Baily to make it 4-2.
Winona added a run in the sixth, but a Cornish home run in the bottom of the inning made the final score.
Andrew Staeball came on in the fifth in relief of winning pitcher, Jackson Shellburne, and shut down the Warriors in the seventh and final inning.
"We got some solid pitching in the first game," Kock said. "Actually we had pretty good pitching all day - but we couldn't get enough offense going in the second game."
The Wildcats did grab a lead in the second game, scoring single runs in fourth, fifth and seventh innings to counteract single runs by Winona State in the first and third.
Unfortunately, the Warriors plated two runs in the eighth and two in the ninth to take a 6-3 win.
"We still have everything before us to play for - goals are still attainable," Koch said. "We need to put together some wins here towards the end of the season."
Wayne State will return to Pete Chapman Baseball Complex for weekend series with Concordia-St. Paul in NSIC play.
The Wildcats are set to host the Golden Bears for a doubleheader Saturday before a single nine-inning game on Sunday. First pitch is slated for noon each day.
Game 2
WSU (12-20, 10-11) 010 000 022 - 6 14 2
WSC (17-21, 11-13) 000 110 100 - 3 5 1
WP: Justin Firpo (2-1) LP: Jacob Kneifl (0-1) S: Peter Tveite (2).
2B: Dane Weiland (WSU). HR: Andrew Hanson (WSC).
Game 1
WSU 110 001 0 - 3 11 2
WSC 100 301 X - 5 7 1
WP: Jackson Shelbourne (3-5) LP: Dillon Whittaker (0-6) S: Andrew Staebell (3).
2B: Austin Beyer, Derek Baumgartner, Joshua Hawksford, Mason Trocke (WSU); Alex Logelin, Chris Cornish (WSC). HR: Cornish (WSC).
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 30
-
Apr 30
-
Apr 30
-
Apr 30