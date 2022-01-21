WAYNE – In a North Division vs South cross-over matchup in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the Wayne State men took care of business on Friday night–notching an 83-59 win over St. Cloud State Friday night.
Earlier, the Wildcats lost the women’s contest to the 13-3 Huskies–the top team in the North Division (11-2)–72-64.
Both of the Wayne State teams will again face teams at the top of the North on Saturday, the men hosting division leader Minnesota Duluth–9-2 and ranked No. 9 in the country as of Friday–while the women’s squad will take on the 10-2 Bulldogs, currently holding the second position in the North Division.
The Wildcats led from the outset in the men’s game, benefiting from a hot start by Nate Mohr, who made the most of a return to the starting lineup by burying three 3-point shots in the game’s first three minutes, then helped his teammates begin a game-long pounding of the interior of St. Cloud State’s defense.
“We just haven’t seen the real Nate Mohr,” Wayne State men’s coach Jeff Kaminsky said. “He’s been dealing with injuries, but we just felt it was time to get him back in the lineup.”
“At the beginning of the year we were rotating our four guards, with Alec Millender, Jay Saunders, Justin Eagins, and Nate,” he said. “We consider all four of those guys to be starters for us; we just felt like Nate needed a lift. It sure worked out, because Jay was fantastic coming off the bench.”
Mohr responded by making 7 of 13 field goal tries, including 5 of 8 3s to lead the Wildcats with 19 points.
“It was nice to see Nate get back to what we’ve seen from him as an all-conference guard a season ago,” Kaminsky said. “He took advantage of the opportunity; there’s a lot of season left and it’ll be nice to see how he finishes the year.”
Saunders provided 11 points and Eagins 12 as the guards rotated throughout the game, staying fresh while contributing a 21-7 scoring advantage off the bench– and also turning up the defensive intensity when taking the floor.
Another junior, Jordan Janssen, also had a big night by scoring 18 points and grabbing six rebounds. Janssen, along with Ben Dentlinger (nine points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots) and Cody McCullough (12 rebounds) were largely responsible for providing a 43-32 rebounding advantage but, equally important, boosted Wayne State’s 46-20 point differential of points scored in the paint.
The Wildcats scored methodically, shooting over 50 percent from the field in the game–39 percent from beyond the 3-point line–while limiting St. Cloud State to 32 percent on both 2-point and 3-point attempts.
Consequently, Wayne State built double-figure leads early, culminating in a 43-25 margin at the half, then repeated the process in the second half–leading by as many as 26 points before settling for the 83-59 win.
“St. Cloud has some high-level players, but they don’t have a whole lot of size,” Kaminsky said. “It makes their interior very vulnerable, because they have to play small. The tricky thing is to be able to match up with those guys; that’s where some teams have some challenges because they can really score.”
“For the most part we did a good job, although we had some issues with transition in the second half,” he said. “They put a lot of pressure on you with the way they play offensively, but they have some limitations defensively, and I think we were able to take advantage of that.”
Dentlinger’s five blocked shots represented the fifth time in the senior’s career he’s achieved that number in a game, helping him add to his already all-time high total of 52 blocks–tops in the Wayne State men’s basketball record book.
“Ben is a special shot blocker, that’s for sure,” Kaminsky said.
The Wildcats improve to 10-6 on the season and hold third-place in the NSIC South Division, which Kaminsky considers “a pretty good spot,” while the Huskies slip to 8-9 overall and 4-6 in the North.
To describe the women’s game between Wayne State and the Huskies–a game which featured 20 lead changes and 12 tie scores–as a back-and-forth affair would be an understatement.
“You could see a little difference between a veteran team that returned a bunch of super-seniors and a team with a lot of new players,” Wayne State women’s coach Brent Pollari said. “The third quarter we gave up six offensive rebounds that turned into putbacks; we should have been up quite a bit more going into the fourth quarter. Then we made some mistake on defense that we hadn’t been making all game, but that’s one of the best teams in the league, and I thought we played pretty well.”
The Wildcats–who led at the end of each of the first three quarters–had plenty of chances, or at least as many opportunities as St. Cloud State, to seize control of the contest.
Wayne State benefited from a buzzer-beating 3 by Kylie Hammer–the only senior on the Wildcats’ roster–to lead 21-18 after the first period, then got another late 3 from Lauren Zacharias to also lead 34-33 at halftime.
Neither team could string together significant runs, the longest for Wayne State was six points, and the Wildcats’ largest lead was four points mid-way through the third quarter.
Likewise, St. Cloud managed a seven-point run along the way, but didn’t accomplish a double-digit lead during the game–until the Huskies outscored Wayne State 17-6 in the fourth quarter and 13-4 during the game’s final seven minutes to secure the 72-64 victory.
“We were switching everything, which took them out of their offense, and when we do that it a lot of times provides turnovers for us to go score,” Pollari said. “That’s how it was until that fourth quarter when we had some miscommunications and didn’t get the ball pressure we needed, and they executed, which was the difference in the game.”
Hammer’s 27 points paced the Wildcats offensively, with Zacharias contributing 17 points.
Both teams were right around the 50 percent mark in field goal success, although a difference in the teams’ offensive attack saw Wayne State shoot 40 percent from the 3-point arc, while the Huskies featured 6-foot 2 post player Nikki Kilboten–a fifth-year performer who totaled 24 points, all from in the paint.
Men’s game
St. Cloud State 25 34 – 59
Wayne State College 43 40 – 83
St. Cloud State (8-9, 4-6): Matthew Willert 3-11 2-3 11, Luke Taylor 1-1 0-0 3, Ryan Bagley 2-5 0-0 5, Caleb Donaldson 2-11 3-4 7, Anthony Roberts 9-21 6-6 26, Joe Mutimer 1-4 2-2 4, Daniel Giestler 0-1 0-0 0, Cameron Alexander 1-5 0-0 3. Totals: 19-59 13-15 59.
Wayne State College (10-6, 7-3): Ben Dentlinger 4-8 1-2 9, Jordan Janssen 9-14 0-0 18, Alec Millender 2-9 0-0 4, Nate Mohr 7-13 0-0 19, Justin Eagins 5-11 0-0 12, Jay Saunders 4-5 2-3 11, Cody McCullough 2-4 1-2 5, Noah Erickson 0-0 2-2 2, Karter Lein 0-1 0-0 0, Shea Sweetland 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 34-67 6-9 83.
Women’s game
St. Cloud State 18 15 22 17 – 72
Wayne State College 21 13 22 8 – 64
St. Cloud State (13-3, 11-2): Nikki Kilboten 11-13 2-2 24, Tori Wortz 4-11 2-3 12, Brehna Evans 4-8 1-2 10, Kelsey Peschel 1-5 0-0 3, Erin Navratil 1-5 0-0 2, Katrina Theis 2-7 3-35 7, Morgan Draheim 1-1 2-2 5, Tori Peschel 0-0 1-2 1, Caitlyn Peterson 3-6 2-3 8. Totals: 27-56 13-19 72.
Wayne State College (7-9, 4-8): Kassidy Pingel 3-8 0-0 6, Maya Fitzpatrick 3-5 0-0 6, Logan Hughes 1-7 0-0 2, Kylie Hammer 9-12 6-7 27, Lauren Zacharias 7-10 0-1 17, Abby Kopecky 1-4 0–0 2, Annie Guentzel 2-4 0-0 4, Ashley Gustavson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-51 6-8 64.