Wayne State College was picked third in the 2022 NSIC preseason volleyball coaches’ poll released on Tuesday by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Wildcat sophomore middle hitter Maggie Brahmer was selected as the Wayne State player to watch in the NSIC this season.
Wayne State collected 189 points in voting conducted by league coaches in the poll. The ‘Cats finished the 2021 season at 22-8 overall and were fourth in the NSIC with a 14-6 league mark while ending the year ranked 18th in the final AVCA Division II top 25 coaches poll.
Concordia-St. Paul edged defending NSIC regular season and tournament champion St. Cloud State as the team to beat in the NSIC. The Golden Bears garnered 217 points and nine first-place votes while St. Cloud State had 213 points and the remaining seven first-place votes. Following Wayne State in the poll were Augustana in fourth with 179 points and Minnesota Duluth and Northern State tied for fifth at 149 points each.
Brahmer, a 6-foot sophomore middle hitter from Pierce, was listed Wayne State’s player to watch in the NSIC this season after earning all-NSIC first-team honors last season. She averaged 2.65 kills and 0.88 blocks per set while leading the NSIC and ranking third in NCAA Division II with a .461 attack percentage. Brahmer had at least one block in all but one match last season.
Wayne State opens at the Adelphi tournament in New York on Thursday, Aug. 25.