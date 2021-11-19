SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Taya Beller had a career-high 16 kills as 15th-ranked Wayne State College defeated North State University in the opening round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference volleyball tournament Thursday night.
The Wildcats served up a season-high 12 service aces in their 25-22, 25-10, 20-25, 25-18 victory.
WSC improves to 22-7 on the season while Northern State ends the year with an 18-11 record.
Trailing 22-21 in the opening set, WSC scored the final points on back-to-back kills from Jaz DeHaan and then Maggie Brahmer.
Brahmer and Beller each had five kills to pace WSC in the opening set as the Wildcats hit .481 with 16 kills to start the match.
The second set was all Wildcats as they hit a sizzling .560.
Jordan McCormick had two of Wayne State’s four service aces while Beller had five kills on eight swings followed by DeHaan with four kills in the set.
Trailing 11-8 in the third set, Northern State used a 7-2 run to take the lead and eventually the set.
The Wolves finished the set with 17 kills while forcing six WSC errors.
Leading 9-8 in the fourth set, the Wildcats slowly pulled away to claim the match.
WSC had four service aces in the set (two from Kelsie Cada). Cada and Beller each had four kills in the set to lead the Wildcats.
Jaz DeHaan contributed 12 kills while Cada had 11 and Brahmer 10. Other statistical leaders were McCormick (13 digs) and Rachel Walker (46 set assists).
WSC was to face No. 1 seed St. Cloud State on Friday at 7 p.m.