FREMONT — West Point-Beemer has unfinished business at the state tournament. It will be heading back there next week.
The Cadets posted a 47-35 win over Milford on Friday night in the Class C1-7 district final at Fremont High. West Point-Beemer will make its second straight tournament appearance under second-year coach Taylor Shepard.
Her team lost in the first round last year against Lincoln Christian.
“We’re super excited to be going back," she said. “We weren’t satisfied with the result last year."
Shepard, older sister of four-time all-stater Jess Shepard, previously was an assistant at Elkhorn South.
The Cadets will enter state on a roll, having won 15 of their last 16. That includes a 59-57 late-season victory over previously unbeaten Oakland-Craig.
West Point-Beemer has found success despite fielding a young team. There are only two seniors on the roster, and both are injured.
“We’ve got really great junior leadership," Shepard said. “I think that showed again tonight."
The Cadets trailed by four in the closing seconds of the first quarter until Reece Snodgrass banked home a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer. The shot seemed to jump-start the offense, which kicked into gear in the second quarter.
“I think that shot helped our team relax a little bit," Shepard said.
West Point-Beemer scored the final seven points of the first half and the first seven of the second half to take control. The Cadets led by 15 in the third quarter, and the Eagles were unable to get closer than seven the rest of the way.
Sidney Swanson led West Point-Beemer with 17 points and 13 rebounds. She scored 13 in the second half, including six in the fourth quarter.
Snodgrass sank three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.
Senior guard Jayla Policky had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Milford (17-7), which was seeking its first state tourney berth since 2008.
“Our girls have worked hard,” Shepard said. “They deserve another shot at state.”
Class C1-7 district final
Milford 9 4 10 12 — 35
West Point-Beemer 8 13 12 14 — 47
MILFORD (17-7): Shelby Gropp 3, Hannah Kepler 5, Nevaeh Stauffer 4, Jayla Policky 13, Callie Carraher 4, Abby Houk 6.
West Point-Beemer (23-5): Brooklyn Weddle 8, Rachel Groth 5, Reece Snodgrass 16, Sidney Swanson 17, Jadyn Meiergerd 1.