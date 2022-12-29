Weidner suffers season-ending injury

LINCOLN — During the Christmas break, the Huskers got some bad news when it was confirmed that Allison Weidner had suffered a season-ending knee injury during Nebraska’s most recent game, a three-overtime win against Kansas one week ago.
The sophomore guard from Humphrey went down with an injury after hitting her knee on a hard object under the basket after blocking a shot. She will need surgery.
Weidner had started each of Nebraska’s 13 games. She ranked fourth in scoring for the Huskers, averaging 10.2 points per game. She also ranked second in assists (31) and third in steals (14).
“Allison is kind of the heart and soul for our team,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said. “We want to always be the hardest working team out there and she sets the tone for that. Defensively she’s kind of a bulldog and gets very aggressive with her defensive intensity and pressure. And she’s our best rebounding guard.”