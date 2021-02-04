Both the Wayne girls and boys dominated the Nebraska School Activities Association district A-4 bowling champions held on Wednesday at Kings Lanes in Norfolk.
This the first year the sport of bowling is has been sanctioned by the NSAA.
Both the Blue Devil and girls and boys qualified as teams for the state championships set for Monday through Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.
In the girls competition, Wayne’s Jamie Janke and Jersi Jensen finished first and second individually to lead the Blue Devils to the title.
Their teammates, Brianna Nissen and Andi Belt, also achieved individual-qualifying scores.
There were three other individual qualifiers: Calie Rabbass and Brieann Bruns of Thurston-Cuming County (a cooperative of Wisner-Pilger, Pender, BRLD and Emerson-Hubbard) and Rebekah Pinkelman of Hartington-Newcastle.
The Wayne boys also dominated the tournament as Brogan Foote and Tanner Sievers finished first and third. Another Blue Devil, Calvin Starzl, also qualified as an individual.
Other individual qualifiers are Luke Pellatz, Trevor Doerr and Derek Rix of Plainview, Colin Potts of Hartington-Newcastle and William Vuchetich of Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast.
The state meet is scheduled for three days next week at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.
The individual girls competition is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday followed by the individual boys at 2 p.m.
The boys team championship will take place on Tuesday and the girls team title will be awarded on Wednesday.
Girls A-4 District
Team scores: Wayne, 3071; Thurston-Cuming County, 2629; Hartington-Newcastle, 2288; Plainview, 2284.
Individual qualifiers: Jamie Janke, Wayne, 527; Jersi Jensen, Wayne, 516; Calie Rabbass, Thurston-Cuming County, 465; Brianna Nissen, Wayne, 458; Rebekah Pinkelman, Hartington-Newcastle, 447; Andi Belt, Wayne, 446; Brieann Brusn, Thurston-Cuming County, 424.
Boys A-4 District
Team scores: Wayne, 3514; Plainview, 3341; Hartington-Newcastle, 2858; Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast, 2715; Thurston-Cuming County, 2287.
Individual qualifiers: Wayne Brogan Foote, Wayne, 663; Luke Pellatz, Plainview, 606; Tanner Sievers, Wayne, 581; colin Potts, Hartington-Newcastle, 572; Trevor Doerr, Plainview, 558; Calvin Starzl, Wayne, 538; Derek Rix, Plainview, 535; William Vuchetich, Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast, 513.