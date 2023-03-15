Wayne State's Janssen named as Academic All-American

WAYNE — For the first time in school history, the Wayne State College men’s basketball team has an Academic All-American as fifth-year forward Jordan Janssen was named Tuesday morning to the 2022-23 Academic All-American Team as selected by College Sports Communicators earning second team honors.
A graduate of Lincoln East High School, Janssen maintains a cumulative grade point average of 3.77 while pursuing a master’s degree in business administration
This season, Janssen was a first team All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Central Region second team selection for the Wildcats after leading Wayne State in most offensive categories.
Janssen averaged 19.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and scored double figures in 27 of 28 games with seven double-doubles. He ranked fourth in the NSIC in rebounding, fifth in scoring, fourth in field goal percentage (.540), tied for ninth in blocked shots per game (0.9), 13th in free throw percentage (.783) and 14th in assists per game (3.0).
Janssen was named NSIC South Division Player of the Week four times this season and had 16 games of 20 or more points with three games scoring over 30 points for Wayne State. Janssen closed his Wildcat career as a four-time All-NSIC selection, highlighted by NSIC South Division Player of the Year in the 2020-21 season as a junior.
Janssen ended his Wayne State career as the school’s all-time leader in scoring (2,104) and rebounding (1,146) while ranking second in blocked shots (139), field goals made (809), field goals attempted (1509), third in free throws made (486) and free throws attempted (652) and fourth in assists (344) and steals (148).
Wayne State finished the 2022-23 season at 18-11 overall and was NSIC South Division champions with a 13-9 league mark.