Wayne State's Fiene named All-American

Wayne — Wayne State College senior catcher Conner Fiene has been named to the 2022 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove All-America Team announced on June 22 by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Fiene is the third Wildcat player to earn the prestigious honor, joining first baseman CJ Nolen in 2014 and third baseman Michael Herman in 2013 as past Gold Glove All-Americans in a Wildcat uniform.
Fiene, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior catcher from McKinney, Texas (Highland CC), received NSIC Gold Glove honors last month after throwing out an NSIC-leading 27 base stealers this season while making just one error behind the plate for a .996 fielding percentage that tied for seventh in the NSIC.
Fiene gunned down 27 of 63 base stealers, throwing out 42.8% of would-be base stealers. He started 37 games behind the plate this season and hit .220 with four home runs and 18 RBI and helped anchor a Wildcat defense that set a new school record with a .972 fielding percentage that was second-best in the NSIC.
Wayne State finished the 2022 season at 19-26 overall and ninth place in the NSIC with a 13-18 league record.