The Wayne State club wrestlers traveled to Ottawa University in Surprise Arizona on Saturday for a National Collegiate Wrestling Association regional dual tournament.
The Wildcats finished Runner-up after going 5-1 in the round-robin dual event and added eight points to their team score for the NCWA grand nationals championship March 12-14 in Allen, Texas.
The Wildcats went in as the No. 4 seed only to prove the prediction wrong with big wins over No. 2 Dixie State and No. 3 Ottawa.
Wayne State’s only loss came at the hands of No. 1 seed the University of Nevada-Las Vegas by a score of 39-24 with the Cats giving up 24 points for open weight classes.
Wayne State dominated the competition with 36 wins and 11 loses on the day.
Senior Tyson Cisneros (235 lbs), led the way, going 6-0 with five pins, which wnt a long way to lock down the final team scores on the upset wins.
Senior co-captains Hunter Weiss (149) and Ethan Fitzler (157) each finished 5-1 on the day while fellow senior Tommy Nelson (141) also finished 5-1.
Freshman Ryan Zoucha joined the 5-1 club with a strong showing at 133 lbs.
A total team effort was needed for the team to secure the runner-up finish. “It was the best regular season team performance in his 12 years of coaching Wayne State Wildcat Wrestling,” coach Greg Vander Weil said.
On top of the wrestling performance the team’s GPA is 3.24