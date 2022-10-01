Wayne State volleyball team sets school record

WAYNE — NCAA Div. II No. 1-rated Wayne State College set a new school record on Friday evening with its 17th consecutive victory following a 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 Northern Sun Conference victory over Bemidji State at Rice Auditorium. The ’Cats, now 17-0 and 7-0 in the NSIC, eclipse the previous school record of 16 straight wins set by the 2010 Wildcat team. Bemidji State is now 3-12 overall and 2-5 in league play.
The Wildcats never trailed in the entire match against the Beavers. Tied at 5-5 early in the first set, WSC used a BSU service error and attack error and a Taya Beller kill to take the lead for good at 8-5.
Later in the set, WSC scored four straight points for a 14-7 lead.
Kelsie Cada and Taya Beller each had five kills to lead the Wildcats in the first set as WSC forced eight attack errors on Bemidji State while holding the Beavers to a .028 hitting percentage.
Bemidji State battled with WSC for the first half of the second set until the Wildcats pulled away for a 25-15 second set win.
Leading 13-10, WSC used a block by Rachel Walker and Beller and kills from Maggie Brahmer and Cada for a 16-10 lead. With WSC holding a 19-15 lead, the Wildcats scored the final six points of the set highlighted by a pair of service aces from senior libero Jessie Brandl for another 25-15 set win.
WSC created seven attack errors on BSU in the second set while Cada recorded four kills.
The final set saw the Wildcat post five service aces while Brahmer had six kills on six attempts as Wayne State closed the match with another 25-15 set win over the Beavers.
The set was tight early as BSU was within three of the Wildcats at 13-10 until WSC reeled off eight of the next nine points for a 21-11 advantage leading to a 25-15 set win.
Brandl and sophomore Brooke Peltz each served up two aces in the third set while Beller and Jordan McCormick each posted solo blocks.
Cada led WSC in kills with 12 followed by Brahmer with 11. Brandl accounted for 10 digs while setter Rachel Walker was credited with 32 assists. Brandl ended the match with four service aces while Peltz had three.