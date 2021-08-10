WAYNE — The Wayne State College volleyball team is tied for fifth in the 2021 NSIC Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Monday morning.

Wildcat sophomore outside hitter Kelsie Cada was tabbed as Wayne State’s Player to Watch this season.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-1 outside hitter from Wahoo (Wahoo Neumann High School) accounted for 2.59 kills and 3.06 digs per set and recorded five double-doubles.

Wayne State received 169 points in voting conducted by league coaches and was tied with Winona State for fifth in the 16-team coaches’ poll.

The Wildcats return two starters from their 2019 team that was 24-7 overall and 14-6 in the NSIC as the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Concordia-St. Paul earned 11 first-place votes and 217 points and was ranked first in the preseason poll followed by Minnesota Duluth in second at 194 points. St. Cloud State was a close third at 192 points and three first-place votes with Northern State fourth at 174 points and one first-place vote. Winona State collected the final first-place vote and was tied with Wayne State for fifth with 169 points each.

Wayne State College is scheduled to open the 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3 against Westminster (Utah) at the Dallas Baptist Tournament in Dallas, Texas.

2021 Preseason NSIC

Volleyball Coaches’ Poll

1. Concordia-St. Paul (11) 217

2. Minnesota Duluth 194

3. St. Cloud State (3) 192

4. Northern State (1) 174

5. Winona State (1) 169

Wayne State 169

7. Southwest Minnesota State 147

8. Augustana 137

9. Minnesota State 109

Upper Iowa 109

11. Sioux Falls 82

12. MSU Moorhead 69

13. Bemidji State 60

14. Minnesota Crookston 40

15. Minot State 32

16. University of Mary 20

