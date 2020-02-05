Wayne State track adds to next year's roster

WAYNE — Wayne State College track and field coach Marlon Brink has announced the addition of five student athletes to the Wildcat men’s track and field team for the 2020-21 season.
Signing national letters of intent or commitments to WSC were Noah Carr of Allen, John Campbell from Grand Island, Zacob Evans of Elwood, Collin Kotz from Papillion and Abe Schroeder of Ravenna.
■ Noah Carr is a sprinter from Allen High School where he was multi-sport stand out in football, basketball and track and field. Last season as a junior Carr earned four medals at the Class D state track meet. Carr excelled in basketball where he earned All-Lewis and Clark Conference honors and was honorable mention in football as a senior. “Noah comes from Allen where they don’t even have a track to train on, yet he has shown the athletic ability to compete at a high level,” Brink said. “I believe he has a lot of untapped potential to get better at the college level with good facilities and a year round training program. It will be exciting to see what he can do.”
■ John Campbell is a distance runner from Grand Island Northwest High School where he was a two-year starter in cross country and track and field. As a senior, Campbell earned a 15th-place medal at the Class B State Cross Country meet. Campbell earned All-Nebraska Central Conference and All-State honors in cross country as a senior. “John has made some big improvements this past year in cross country, and I think that will carry over to the track season for him,” said Coach Brink. “I believe that he will continue to develop and improve as a distance runner. He is still finding out what his range and abilities are as a distance runner, as he is still relatively new to sport.”
■ Zacob Evans is a sprinter from Elwood High School where he was a four-year starter in football, basketball, and track and field. As a junior, Evans earned three medals at the Class D state meet. He received All-Fort Kearney Conference academic honors, NCPA Academic All-State and Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State honors for track in 2019. “I think he will make an immediate impact on our men’s sprint squad, and be able to make the transition from high school to college pretty easily,” Brink said. “Zacob has great range competing anywhere from 100 meters to 400 meters.”
■ Collin Kotz is a distance runner from Papillion La Vista High School where he was a starter in both track and cross country. “Collin brings some good distance running to our squad having competing at state and in the Metro Conference Championships,” Brink said. “I think those experiences will help him adjust to college racing quite well and he should be a nice addition to our distance squad.”
■ Abe Schroeder is a distance runner from Ravenna High School who will compete in cross country and track and field at Wayne State. He is a two-time Class D State Cross Country qualifier earning first team All-Lou Platte Conference honors as a senior and second team honors as a junior. Schroeder also excels in the classroom earning NCPA Academic All-State honors in cross country and track and field. “Abe’s strength has been cross country, but we will try to expand that to distance events in track as well,” said Brink. “He has run some higher mileage which will help him make the jump from high school to college.”