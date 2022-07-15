Kneifl, Moeller honored
WAYNE — The Wayne State College men’s track and field team received all-academic honors for a 13th straight season from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released Wednesday afternoon by the coaches’ association office in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Wildcats posted a cumulative team grade point average of 3.319 to rank 25th in NCAA Division II. Sophomore Dylan Kneifl and freshman Logan Moeller each received individual all-academic honors.
Kneifl, a sophomore from Pilger (Wisner-Pilger), had a 3.442 grade point average majoring in construction management. He earned All-NSIC honors in the high jump during both indoor and outdoor seasons this year while reaching NCAA provisional qualifying marks in both seasons. Kneifl was third at the NSIC Indoor Championships this year clearing 6 feet, 8¾ inches and followed that in the outdoor season by breaking a 37-year school record in the high jump and qualifying for the NCAA Division II Championships placing 12th.
Moeller, a freshman from Pierce (Pierce), maintained a 3.838 grade point average majoring in construction management this season. He earned All-NSIC honors twice this season while also setting two new school records as a freshman while reaching NCAA provisional qualifying marks both seasons. Moeller was All-NSIC during the indoor season with a second place finish in the triple jump while setting a new school record at 48’ 6”.
Scheil, Chipps, Heeren recognized
Wayne — For the 17th straight season, the Wayne State College women’s track and field team received all-academic honors from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released Wednesday afternoon by the coaches’ association office in New Orleans, Louisiana. Four individuals also earned individual all-academic honors from the coaches association.
As a team, Wayne State recorded a cumulative grade point average of 3.625 to earn the award for the 17th straight year. It was the 16th best team GPA in NCAA Division II with more than 100 teams including 11 from the NSIC receiving the team honor.
Brooklyn Chipps, a redshirt junior from Elgin (Clearwater), carries a 3.296 grade point average majoring in foods and nutrition. She was a national qualifier in both indoor and outdoor seasons this year, highlighted by a third place finish in the outdoor season in the hammer throw to earn NCAA Division II All-American honors.
Nicole Heeren, a redshirt junior from Allison, Iowa (North Butler), maintains a 3.848 grade point average majoring in life science/biology and is a three-time USTFCCCA all-academic honoree.
Mckenzie Scheil, a graduate student from Fairmont (Fillmore Central), has a 3.869 grade point average majoring in school counseling. She was an All-American in both seasons this year, collecting sixth place in the weight throw during the indoor season and second in the hammer throw during the outdoor campaign.
Jadin Wagner, a graduate student from Lawton, Iowa (Lawton-Bronson), recorded a 4.00 grade point average this year majoring in sports rec management/organizational management and is a four-time USTFCCCA all-academic selection.