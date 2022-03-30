Weather Alert
Wayne State slide continues
- By MIKE RENNING sports@norfolkdailynews.com
WAYNE - The Wayne State baseball team lost its fifth-straight game at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex on the campus of Wayne State College here in Wayne.
Well, five straight didn't happen until the Wildcats lost the second game of a two-game set on Tuesday to fall to 5-5 in the Northern Sun Conference and 11-12 overall.
The Beavers came on strong in the final inning of the opener in the scheduled doubleheader for a 5-2 win then held on at the end of game two to earn the Tuesday sweep with a 6-4 victory.
"We are just not hitting the ball - especially when we need to," Wildcat coach Alex Koch said. "We have seen some good pitching but the bottom line is we have some good hitters and we just need to hit the ball."
The coach's point was played out in the two-game set with the Beavers as Wayne State left 20 players on base including a dozen in the second game and left the bases loaded on two occasions.
An inning which indicates the Wildcats fortunes of late was the second inning of game two.
Chris Cornish opened the Wayne State half of the inning at the plate and laced a single into center field.
Colin Lynam stepped to the plate and and ripped a shot to right field which was caught.
"We are getting some at bats where we have a good at bat, but we hit it right to them," Koch said. "That's baseball - we just need to figure out a way to get those plays going for us instead of against us."
The next Wildcat batter struck out then Minot State starting pitcher, Noah Myhre walked Travis Bailey and Conner Fiene to load the bases,
Cam Madsen arrived in the batter's box and grounded a 1-2 fast ball to third base to end the inning and the threat.
The Beavers came to bat in the top of the third and prpomptly plated a couple of runs then added four in the fourth after Wayne State stranded a couple of runners in the bottom of the third inning.
The Wildcats tried to rally in the later innings.
Alex Logelin hammered a one-out home run to left field, his fourth of the season, to make it 6-1.
Shortstop Andrew Hanson got aboard on an error and stole second base.
After the second out of the inning, Cornish reached base on another error by the Beavers which scored Hanson to make it 6-2, but a ground out to third ended the inning with two Wildcats still on base.
Logelin got back to work in the eighth for the Wildcats when he lifted another shot over the left field fence with Fiene on base to bring Wayne state back to within 6-4 but the Wildcats would get no closer and dropped their fifth straight game.
In the opener, Wayne State led most of the way until a late-game comeback by the Beavers accounted for the 5-2 final score.
Back-to-back hits by Colin Lynam, who singled to right, and Noah Roberts, who doubled to right, scored Lynam.
Although scoring a run, Wayne State again stranded a couple of runners in the frame.
Lynam singled to center to open the fourth and eventually scored on a Fiene single but it was all the Wildcats would score in the inning and the game.
The losses Tuesday ended a 10-game home stand for Wayne State as they are set to travel to Bemidji, Minnesota for a three-game NSIC series.
A doubleheader is set for Saturday and a single nine-inning contest is slated for Sunday,
Game 2
MSU 002 400 000 - 6 9 5
WSC 000 000 220 - 4 6 2
WP: Noah Myhre (1-1) LP: Cade Hermann (1-2).
2B: Kellen Peat (MSU); Chase Douglas, Alex Logelin (WSC). 3B: Ricky Apodaca (MSU). HR: Apodaca (MSU); Logelin (WSC).
Game 1
MSU 000 102 2 - 5 7 1
WSC 010 100 0 - 2 8 0
WP: Brandon Hatley (1-0) LP: Keean Allen (1-1).
2B: Declan Buckle (2) (MSU); Logelin, Noah Roberts (WSC). 3B: Apodaca (MSU). HR: Buckle (MSU).
