Girls cross country
Wayne State picked 13th
Wayne — League coaches have voted the Wayne State College women’s cross country team for a 13th place finish in the Preseason NSIC women’s cross country coaches’ poll released Monday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Senior Allie Rosener has been listed as Wayne State’s Runner to Watch in the NSIC this season.
Wayne State collected 61 points in voting conducted by league coaches. The Wildcats return four runners from the 2019 team that finished 12th at the 2019 NSIC Championships in Wayne. The 2020 NSIC cross country season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Rosener, a senior from Newcastle (Hartington/Newcastle HS) is Wayne State’s Runner to Watch this season. She was Wayne State’s top runner in three meets in the 2019 season and had two top-15 finishes.
Wayne State opens the 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3rd at the Augustana Twilight Invitational in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Wildcat men 11th in conference poll
WAYNE — The Wayne State College men’s cross country team is picked to finish 11th in the 2021 preseason NSIC coaches’ poll released by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota on Monday morning. Graduate student Brock Hegarty was selected as Wayne State’s Runner to Watch in the NSIC this season.
Wayne State received 45 points in voting conducted by league coaches. The Wildcats are coming off an 11th place finish at the 2019 NSIC Championships held in Wayne. The 2020 NSIC cross country season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Hegarty, a graduate student from Fremont (Fremont HS), was listed as Wayne State’s Runner to Watch. Hegarty has competed in all 19 meets in his three years of competition with the Wildcats. He posted a pair of top 30 finishes in the 2019 season and is the most experienced Wildcat runner on this year’s team.
Volleyball
WSC ranked 24th in polls
Wayne — The Wayne State College volleyball team is ranked 24th in the 2021 preseason AVCA Division II Top 25 coaches poll released Monday afternoon by the coaches association. WSC finished the 2019 season with a 24-7 record and No. 13 national ranking in the final regular season poll in December 2019. The 2020 volleyball season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Wayne State is one of five teams from the Northern Sun Conference ranked in the Preseason Top 25 poll with five other teams receiving votes. The Wildcats open the 2021 season on Friday, September 3rd facing Westminster (Utah) at the Dallas Baptist Tournament in Texas.