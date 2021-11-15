MOORHEAD, Minn. — For the first time in a decade the Wayne State College football team has achieved a seven-win season.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Nick Bohn accounted for 298 yards of total offense with two touchdowns and WSC held off a fourth quarter MSU Moorhead rally to hang on for a 24-21 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win Saturday.
The host Dragons (5-6) opened the scoring as sophomore running back Hayden Boll broke loose for a 29-yard TD run giving MSU Moorhead a 7-0 advantage with 1:46 to play in the first quarter.
The Wildcats responded on the ensuing drive when Bohn capped a six-play, 63-yard scoring drive with a 23-yard run making the score 7-7 with 14:17 to play in the first half.
Wayne State grabbed the lead when freshman Rex Becker sacked MSUM quarterback Tommy Falk at the Dragon 15 yard line and the loose ball was picked up by junior defensive lineman Luke Sims who ran in a touchdown putting the Wildcats in front 14-7 with 7:24 to play in the half.
The Wildcats put together a pair of ball-controlling drives in the third quarter to increase their lead.
The first score came on an Alex Powders 20-yard field goal, culminating a 70-yard drive on nine plays, giving the Wildcats a 17-7 lead with 8:53 to go in the third quarter.
Wayne State’s defense created another turnover on the following possession as Jacob Byrd intercepted a Dragon pass at the WSC 5.
The Wildcats then marched 95 yards on 13 plays with Bohn firing a nine-yard scoring strike to Trystn Ducker, putting WSC ahead 24-7 at the 1:28 mark of the third quarter.
MSU Moorhead mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter with scores on their next two drives to trim the Wildcat lead to 24-21.
The first score saw the Dragons take advantage of superb field position as MSUM got the ball at the WSC 10 following a high punt snap to Alex Powders and a one yard punt into the snow and wind that set up the Dragons with a 1st and goal. Falk found tight end Jordan Marty on a 10-yard scoring play to reduce the Wildcat lead to 24-14 with 12:53 to play.
MSUM held WSC on the next drive and forced a punt getting the ball at their own 27. The Dragons covered 73 yards on just eight plays and used a nine-yard pass from Falk to Trent Marquardt to cut the WSC lead to 24-21 with 4:49 remaining.
The Dragons forced another WSC punt and got the ball back with 2:17 to play at their own 35. MSUM drove to the WSC 33 when Falk’s pass was intercepted by Jaylan Scott to seal the Wildcat victory.
Wayne State finished the game with 361 yards while holding MSU Moorhead to 266. The ‘Cats ran for 185 while throwing for 176 while MSUM had 41 yards rushing and 225 passing.
Bohn led WSC in rushing with 122 yards on 30 rushes with one TD followed by Anthony Watkins with 53 yards on 12 attempts. Throwing the ball, Bohn was 18 of 22 in the snow for 176 yards and one TD. His top target was senior Taurean Grady with six grabs for 108 yards, his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season. Trystn Ducker added six catches for 35 yards and one TD.
Defensively, freshman linebacker Alex Kowalczyk and senior safety CJ Burress each had seven tackles. Junior Luke Sims had a 15-yard fumble return for a score while Scott and Byrd each recorded interceptions.