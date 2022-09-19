MINOT, N. D. — Wayne State scored early and often in Saturday’s 49-10 win over Minot State here Saturday.
Sophomore quarterback Nick Bohn accounted for 317 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in just one half of play as the Wildcats cruised to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win.
The Wildcats are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2012 while the host Beavers drop to 0-3.
The Wildcats exploded out of the gate, gaining more yards in the first 15 minutes (250) than the entire contest the previous week against Northern State (241).
WSC took the opening drive 75 yards with sophomore running back Jacob Keiser finding the end zone on a seven-yard jaunt for an early 7-0 Wildcat lead.
Minot State also scored on its first series as Dillon Fedor booted a 43-yard field goal, cutting the Wildcat lead to 7-3 at the 9:45 mark of the opening quarter.
Wayne State’s next two scores came on third-and-long pass plays. With the Wildcats facing a third-and-seven from their own 38, Bohn found a wide open Mason Lee for a 62-yard scoring play giving WSC a 14-3 lead.
Following a Minot State punt, Bohn faced a third-and- 13 from his own 26 and found sophomore Jadon Johnson wide open on a 74-yard scoring strike, pushing the Wildcat lead to 21-3 with 1:58 to play in the first quarter.
After both teams exchanged punts, Wayne State scored again midway through the second quarter as Keiser hit paydirt for a second time on a three-yard plunge.
The Wildcats took a 35-3 lead at half thanks to an eight-yard touchdown run.
Reserve quarterback Tavian Willis led the Wildcat offense in the second half with the exception of the first two offensive plays of the third quarter.
The lone score of the third quarter came as the result of a Wildcat turnover as the host Beavers recovered a WSC fumble at the Wildcat 48. Minot State quarterback Dawson Macleary fired a 29-yard scoring pass to Erik Palmquist with 8:01 to play in the third quarter to cut the Wildcat lead to 35-10.
Wayne State scored on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter. The first drive covered 89 yards with senior Anthony Watkins capping the drive on a four-yard run.
The final score of the game came on a 40-yard pass play from Willis to redshirt freshman Trevor Marshall, increasing Wayne State’s lead to 49-10.
Wayne State ended the contest with 575 yards of total offense – 255 rushing and 320 passing. Minot State had just six first downs while gaining 184 yards with 23 on the ground and 161 through the air.
Bohn completed 9 of 14 passes for 217 yards and two scores and added another 100 yards rushing on 13 carries with one score to lead the Wildcat offense. Reserve Tavian Willis played the second half and was 7 of 11 throwing for 103 yards and one score while rushing for another 51 yards on eight carries.
Senior wide receiver Mason Lee recorded his first career 100-yard receiving game for the ‘Cats, hauling in five catches for 130 yards and one score. Sophomore Jadon Johnson added four receptions for 94 yards and one score.
Defensively, sophomore linebacker Alex Kowalczyk posted eight tackles followed by Tyler Leclair with seven stops and two pass breakups. Sophomore defensive lineman Rex Becker added five tackles and one sack.
The Wildcats return home next weekend hosting Concordia-St. Paul Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Family Day Game at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.