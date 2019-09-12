WINONA, Minn. — The Wayne State College football team fell in its season opener Saturday afternoon with a 37-20 setback at Winona State University.
The host Warriors never trailed in the contest, leading 3-0 after one quarter and 16-0 at intermission. Winona State held a 23-0 advantage after three quarters before Wayne State outscored Winona State 20-14 in the fourth.
Wildcat senior Aaron Wright returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, cutting the Warrior advantage to 37-14 with 7:41 left. It was the third straight season that Wright has returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and it was his second career 100-yard return for a score.
Wayne State closed the scoring with 1:29 to play when sophomore Mason Lee, a Wayne native, grabbed a 9-yard scoring pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Andy McCance to make the final score 37-20.
McCance completed 21 of 37 passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Lee grabbed five receptions for 72 yards and one score followed by Grady with five catches for 68 yards and one TD. Senior tight end Conner Paxton added four grabs for 56 yards.
McCance led Wayne State in rushing with 47 yards on 14 attempts.
Defensively, junior Kevin Ransom recorded a career-best 16 tackles. Ian Ailts, Zaiden Hernandez and Jalen Burgess were each credited with eight stops.
For Winona State, kicker Paul Ortiz booted a 25-yard field goal on the first series of the game for the only first-quarter points. Ortiz would hit two more field goals, from 33 and 27 yards, and an Owen Burke scoring pass of six yards to Dakota Matthees added up to give Winona State its 16-0 lead at halftime.
The Warriors took a 23-0 lead late in the third quarter when Burke fired a 31-yard scoring strike to Tyler Knutson.
Wayne State got on the board early in the fourth quarter when McCance found Taurean Grady on a four-yard scoring play to make the score 23-7. But Winona State added two more scores to take a 37-7 lead at the 7:57 mark of the contest.
Winona State outgained Wayne State in the contest 546-372.
The Warriors produced 324 yards through the air and 222 on the ground while the Wildcats collected 88 yards rushing and 284 passing. The hosts also claimed a commanding advantage in time of possession, 37:48 to 22:12, and forced three turnovers, all interceptions, by the Wildcats.
Wayne State will be at home next weekend, hosting Southwest Minnesota State in the annual Family Day contest with kickoff set for 6 p.m. at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.