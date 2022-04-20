What do you think?
Wayne State drops non-league contest
- By MIKE RENNING sports@norfolkdailynews.com
-
-
- Comments
WAYNE - Wayne State dropped a non-conference baseball game to William Jewell College from Liberty, Missouri here at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex.
Although there was plenty of offensive firepower displayed from both dugouts, the Wildcats still found themselves down by more than a touchdown before falling 22-14.
"They jumped on us early and it seemed like we played from behind all day," Wildcat skipper Alex Koch said. "We came back right away but they just kept scoring and kept the pressure on us."
Koch actually missed the game as he was serving a one-game suspension from the Northern Sun Conference for being ejected from the Wildcats' last game at Augustana in South Dakota.
The Wayne State offense pounded out a season-high 19 hits, including four doubles, a triple and three home runs.
"You would think with that kind of hitting, we'd win," Koch said. "But Brady (Sintek) had a bad outing and they took advantage of that and never let up."
Sintek, who took the loss, gave up six runs, five earned, five hits and one walk in two innings of work.
"We had just beat the No. 10 team in the country (Augustana) over the weekend and Brady had been throwing very well for us," Koch said. "I guess we just didn't have it today."
The Cardinals scored three runs off Sintek in the opening frame, but the Wildcats battled back for three of their own in the bottom of the first.
Noah Roberts walked to lead off the Wayne State half of the inning.
After a couple ground ball outs to the shortstop, Chris Cornish stepped to the plate and smacked a home run to left field to make it 3-2.
Colin Lynam made it back-to-back long balls as he chased Cornish's ball over the left field wall for a home run and the game was tied.
The Cardinals responded with three more runs in the top of the second then added five in the third to go up 11-3.
Wayne State plated a couple in its half of the third, but William Jewell added another five-run inning in the fourth to extend the lead.
Koch and company did get a solid performance from former Wayne High standout, Jacob Kneifl in the middle of the game. Kneifl threw four solid innings to keep the Cardinals at bay and the Wildcats nibbled at the lead, scoring single runs in the fourth and fifth, and adding a couple in the sixth to make it 16-9.
William Jewell plated a run in the seventh after two scoreless innings then added another pair in the eighth to go up 19-9 and threatened to end the game by the 10-run rule.
The Wildcats came alive to score five runs in the bottom of the eighth to make it 19-14, but the Wildcats couldn't hold on and the Cardinals closed out the ninth with three runs and Wayne State was held scoreless in the bottom of the frame to make the 22-14 final score.
"This kind of sounds like an excuse but I'm tired of windy, cold weather," Koch said. "Probably wouldn't have been so cold and windy today if we had won."
The Wildcats are set for a conference road trip over the weekend when they travel to Sioux Falls for a doubleheader with the University of Sioux Falls on Apr. 23 and a nine-inning contest with the Cougars on Apr. 24.
"We have some bumps and bruises as you always get this time in the season," Koch said. "This is where we need to learn to just focus and grind it out down the stretch - we need to finish strong. The middle of the conference is packed together, if we get on a run we can really improve our position as we close out the schedule."
WJC (24-12) 335 500 123 - 22 21 2
WSC (16-17) 302 112 050 - 14 19 3
WP: Levi Ebersoldt (1-2) LP: Brody Sintek (3-4).
2B: Anthony Hansen (2), Cameron Fliege (2), Alex Epp, Cole Conner (WJC); Travis Baily (2), Andrew Hanson, Chris Cornish (WSC). 3B: Epp (WJC); Colin Lynam (WSC). HR: Cornish, Co. Lynam, Kyler Essink (WSC).
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23