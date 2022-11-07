ST. PAUL, Minn. — No. 2 Wayne State rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to defeat No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul and capture the first-ever outright Northern Sun Conference regular season volleyball title Saturday afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota. Scores of the match were 25-19, 16-25, 21-25, 25-18 and 15-8. The Wildcats are now 29-1 and finished the NSIC regular season with a 19-1 league mark.

Taya Beller powered Wayne State in hitting with a career-high 21 kills. Kelsie Cada followed with a double-double of 15 kills and 12 digs while Maggie Brahmer finished with 13 kills.

Setter Rachel Walker recorded a double-double with 48 set assists and 13 digs. Senior libero Jessie Brandl had a team-high 14 digs with Jordan McCormick adding 13.

Wayne State will compete in the NSIC tournament starting Friday in St. Paul, Minnesota, and be the No. 1 seed and play the 7:30 p.m. match against Augustana.

Tags

In other news

Cedar Catholic grabs ticket to D1 volleyball final

Cedar Catholic grabs ticket to D1 volleyball final

LINCOLN — Hartington Cedar Catholic did its share to get to the Class D1 volleyball matchup everyone has been talking about with Norfolk Catholic in Saturday's state final at the Bob Devaney Sports Center here in Lincoln.

Wayne State clinches NSIC title

Wayne State clinches NSIC title

ST. PAUL, Minn. — No. 2 Wayne State rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to defeat No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul and capture the first-ever outright Northern Sun Conference regular season volleyball title Saturday afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota. Scores of the match were 25-19, 16-25, 21-25, 25-18 and…