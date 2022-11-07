Wayne State clinches NSIC title

ST. PAUL, Minn. — No. 2 Wayne State rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to defeat No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul and capture the first-ever outright Northern Sun Conference regular season volleyball title Saturday afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota. Scores of the match were 25-19, 16-25, 21-25, 25-18 and 15-8. The Wildcats are now 29-1 and finished the NSIC regular season with a 19-1 league mark.
Taya Beller powered Wayne State in hitting with a career-high 21 kills. Kelsie Cada followed with a double-double of 15 kills and 12 digs while Maggie Brahmer finished with 13 kills.
Setter Rachel Walker recorded a double-double with 48 set assists and 13 digs. Senior libero Jessie Brandl had a team-high 14 digs with Jordan McCormick adding 13.
Wayne State will compete in the NSIC tournament starting Friday in St. Paul, Minnesota, and be the No. 1 seed and play the 7:30 p.m. match against Augustana.