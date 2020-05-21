Wayne State logo

WAYNE — Annie McCartney of Lawrence-Nelson High School has signed a national letter of intent to attend Wayne State College and compete in cross country and track and field for the Wildcats in 2020-21.

McCartney becomes the eighth member of the 2020 Wildcat women’s track and field recruiting class for coach Marlon Brink.

McCartney was a multi-sport standout at Lawrence-Nelson, starting four years in track and field, three years in volleyball and two in basketball. She was a three-year Class D state qualifier in track and field — two years in the 800-meter run and three years in the 4x800 relay.

During her senior season, McCartney was a starter on the Lawrence-Nelson volleyball team that was 31-5 and placed third in Class D2 and also started on the girls basketball team that made the Class D2 state tournament with a 25-2 record.

McCartney also excelled in the classroom, earning Academic All-State honors in all three sports and was an All-State honorable mention selection in volleyball and basketball. She will join older sister Molly as a member of the Wildcat women’s cross country and track and field teams.

“Annie has had some success in the middle distance events,” Brink said. “She will also try cross country for the first time and will use that experience to build a base for the track season. Annie is also a great student and will fit in well with the women’s continued excellence in the classroom.”

Tags

In other news

WSC men's track & field adds three

WSC men's track & field adds three

WAYNE — Keithan Beasley from Omaha, Brandon Mundorf of Springview and Gabriel Peitz from Wakefield have announced their commitments to attend Wayne State College and compete in men’s track and field team in 2020-21.

Big Ten recruiting powers through pandemic

LINCOLN — In mid-March, as nationwide lockdowns went into effect to stop the spread of the coronavirus, recruiting analysts knew what was coming: Lots and lots of commitments, even from prospects who hadn’t seen the schools they were about to embrace.

Huskers add South Dakota grad transfer Falck

Nebraska received a transfer on Wednesday when South Dakota receiver Levi Falck announced on Twitter he will continue his career at NU. He’ll presumably be a walk-on for the Huskers.

McIlroy delivers as 'live' golf returns

McIlroy delivers as 'live' golf returns

Rory McIlroy delivered the money shot Sunday as live golf returned to television for a Skins game that revealed plenty of rust and raised more than $5 million for COVID-19 relief funds.