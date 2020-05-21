WAYNE — Annie McCartney of Lawrence-Nelson High School has signed a national letter of intent to attend Wayne State College and compete in cross country and track and field for the Wildcats in 2020-21.
McCartney becomes the eighth member of the 2020 Wildcat women’s track and field recruiting class for coach Marlon Brink.
McCartney was a multi-sport standout at Lawrence-Nelson, starting four years in track and field, three years in volleyball and two in basketball. She was a three-year Class D state qualifier in track and field — two years in the 800-meter run and three years in the 4x800 relay.
During her senior season, McCartney was a starter on the Lawrence-Nelson volleyball team that was 31-5 and placed third in Class D2 and also started on the girls basketball team that made the Class D2 state tournament with a 25-2 record.
McCartney also excelled in the classroom, earning Academic All-State honors in all three sports and was an All-State honorable mention selection in volleyball and basketball. She will join older sister Molly as a member of the Wildcat women’s cross country and track and field teams.
“Annie has had some success in the middle distance events,” Brink said. “She will also try cross country for the first time and will use that experience to build a base for the track season. Annie is also a great student and will fit in well with the women’s continued excellence in the classroom.”