Wayne State College has added additional branding, including a new wordmark and redesigned Wildcat mascot.
The new logos reflect the college’s return to its visual roots, according to a Wayne State media release. Past logos continuously used the letter “W” to represent Wayne State, and the college decided to bring the wordmark back into its current branding.
Another branding identity that has been constant since 1921 is the Wildcat mascot logo. While the new cat logo is a dynamic addition to the college’s logo inventory, it is not meant to replace the popular paw logo that has been used for Wayne State athletics since the 1980s, according to the media release.
The new Wildcat logo will supplement and complement the existing athletics brand.
The new branding began in the 2019 fall semester and “reflects the energy and vitality of the college,” according to the media release.
“Our brand is what sets Wayne State College apart from other colleges and universities,” said Marysz Rames, president of Wayne State College.
“Throughout the college’s history, the visual component of our brand has been refreshed. Sometimes it has been out of necessity, such as a name change, and at other times it has been to recognize new energy and direction at the college.
And while there are things that remain uncertain around us right now, there is still a great deal of certainty about who we are and what we do.”
The Wayne State archives chart the college’s use of a variety of images to project the college’s visual identity. The college’s symbols and acronyms range from NNC (Nebraska Normal College 1891), WSN (Wayne State Normal 1914), NSTC (Nebraska State Teachers College 1928), and WSTC (Wayne State Teachers College 1958) to WSC (Wayne State College 1963).
“This is the first time in more than 15 years that Wayne State College has reimagined its visual identity,” said Jay Collier, director of college relations. “The last update was the adoption in 2005 of the Wayne State College wordmark so prevalent on our current printed and digital materials. And while the mark served us well, the look had grown dated. So we took a fresh look at the college to see what we could do to breathe new life into our look and feel … while still honoring our past.”
The cat logo was created by Kristi Nelson, a 2002 graduate of Wayne State who majored in graphic design. Nelson serves as marketing coordinator for the college.
The W and wordmark were created by designers at Clark Creative Group in Omaha, with whom Wayne State has worked for the production of television, radio and digital advertising.