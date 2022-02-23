Weather Alert
Wayne rolls on in C1-7 sub-district over BRLD
By MIKE RENNING
sports@norfolkdailynews.com
WEST POINT — A big second half pushed Wayne past Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast here at the West Point-Beemer High School gym in the C1-7 District Tournament.
Wayne blew open an 8-4 game in thje first eight minutes to go up a touchdown at the half on the way to a somewhat shocking 61-23 win to advance to Thursday's sub-district final against West Point-Beemer.
"BRLD really improved throughout the season," Wayne coach Rob Sweetland. "Things just kind of snow-balled in the second half — we turned up the pressure and started making some shots."
In that first quarter, Wayne broke away from a 4-4 tie with a basket from Tanner Walling inside after an offensive rebound and a shot by Daniel Judd inside at the buzzer.
A Wolverine three after the first break from Samuel Dick made it 8-7, but the Blue Devils would go on a 7-0 run.
Sedjro Agoumba found Judd inside with a nifty pass, then Brandon Bartos canned a three to make it 13-7 with 6:21 left in the half.
Judd finished the run with a nice drop step in the paint resulting in another bucket.
"We told our guys at halftime we really needed to dial up the pressure," Sweetland said. "I felt like we did just that."
That pressure resulted in BRLD accounting for only nine points the entire second half.
Meanwhile, the Wayne defense resulted in a lot of offense.
The Wolverines scored the first point of the third quarter with a free throw by Elliott Nottleman, but a pass inside from Alex Phelps to Judd made it 23-15.
Another Wolverine charity toss made it 23-16 before Wayne finished out the third on a 17-0 run to make it 40-16 heading into the fourth,
A couple of baskets by Agoumba inside, a traditional three-point play by Colson Nelsen, and Agoumba steal and a lay up and a long ball from Nelsen highlighted the run.
"They had trouble matching up with us inside," Sweetland said. "We took advantage of what we needed to to get through to the next round."
After the Wolverines managed only the pair of free throws in the third, the Blue Devils stacked on 21 points in the fourth to close out the 61-23 final.
West Point-Beemer upended Winnebago in the other side of the C1-7 bracket by improving to 12-13.
The Cadets defeated the Indians 65-55 to end Winnebago's season at 15-9.
The Indians had been on an eight game winning streak prior to the semifinals loss — including the championship of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament.
The Blue Devils and Cadets are set to tip off the C1-7 finals Thursday at 7 p.m. back here in West Point.
The teams played back on Jan. 27 in West Point with the Blue Devils coming away with a 53-38 victory.
BRLD 4 10 2 7 — 23
WAYNE 8 13 19 21 — 61
BANCROFT-ROSALIE-LYONS-DECATUR-NORTHEAST (6-16): Caden Hansen 0 3-4 3; Braden Hardin 1 0-0 2; Mason Dolezal 3 0-0 6; Elliott Nottleman 1 3-6 5; Samuel Dick 3 0-2 7.
WAYNE (22-3): Alex Phelps 3 0-0 7; Carter Junck 3 0-0 6; Yair Alcantara 1 0-0 3; Colson Nelsen 5 1-1 13; Brandon Bartos 6 0-0 14; Tanner Walling 1 0-0 2; Sedjro Agoumba 3 0-2 6; Daniel Judd 5 0-0 10.
