Wayne girls state bowling champions

The Wayne girls bowling team won the first ever Nebraska School Activities Association-sanctioned state bowling championship on Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes by winning four straight matches in the double-elimination tournament.
The Josh Johnson-coached Blue Devils defeated Bellevue West in the opening round, 3-0 and followed that with another 3-0 seep, this time against Lexington.
The Blue Devils then assured themselves of at least a second-place finish after a 3-2 knuckle-biter over Papillion-LaVista South before blanking Millard West, 3-0, for the title. Members of the Blue Devils winning team were Natalie Bentjen, Andi Belt, Jamie Janke, Brianna Nissen, Catherine Rutenbeck, Riley Haschke and Jersi Jansen.