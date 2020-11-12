Wayne football coach resigns

WAYNE — Wayne High School athletic director Dave Wragge announced Thursday that Russ Plager has resigned as the school’s head football coach, per a press release.
Plager went 25-17 in four seasons and led the Blue Devils to the playoffs three times, including a Class C1 semifinal berth in 2019.
“The Wayne High School football program improved tremendously over the past four years, and we appreciate the hard work and effort Coach Plager displayed,” Wragge said. “The culture of the program is in great shape moving forward thanks to Coach Plager’s leadership.”
The Blue Devils reached unprecedented heights under Plager.
When he started as head coach, the Blue Devils were 1-10 all-time in the playoffs, and that one win came more than 30 years ago. Wayne won three playoff games during his tenure, starting with a 30-28 win at Chadron in 2017. Last year, the Blue Devils beat Kearney Catholic 28-21 and then topped Ashland-Greenwood 28-13 in the quarterfinals for the school’s first home playoff win since a 13-10 victory over Crete back in 1983.
This season, the Blue Devils finished 6-4, including a first-round playoff loss at Adams Central, which will play in the Class C1 semifinals on Friday night.
“I enjoyed working with the student-athletes over the past four years, and I wish the football program the best of luck in the future,” Plager said.
Wayne will begin the search for a new coach immediately.