HASTINGS – For the first time in 40 years, Wayne will be part of the state high school baseball tournament.
The Blue Devils punched their ticket to Omaha by prevailing 1-0 in a pitchers duel with top-seeded Adams Central in the Class C, District 6 championship on Friday at Duncan Field.
Wayne (14-7) received its second complete-game shutout of the postseason in a span of 24 hours.
This time around, Brooks Kneifl came through with a six-hitter, striking out 10 Patriots and only walking one.
Creighton Jacobitz nearly matched him for Adams Central (11-6). He allowed three hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
Wayne’s bottom of the order came through with the lone run in the top of the fifth inning.
No. 6 hitter Kaleb Mooermeier led off with a walk on a full-count pitch and was sacrificed to second by Jase Dean.
Kaden Keller came through with a single to right field to plate Moormeier.
The Patriots put pressure on the Blue Devils in each of the final two innings. They got runners on first and second bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but Kneifl got a groundout to preserve the lead.
In the seventh, Hyatt Collins singled with one out. But he got caught on the basepaths, and Dean – the first baseman – threw to shortstop Wyatt Heikes for the tagout at second base.
That proved to be big when Kaleb Wahlmeier singled, and Kneifl struck out Jaron Johnson to officially send the Blue Devils to their first state tournament since 1983.
Wayne will also be part of the first Class C state tournament held since 1960. The Nebraska School Activities Association added a third class of baseball this season.
The six district champions and two wild cards will be paired up in two four-team double-elimination brackets. The two winners of those brackets will play in a single championship game.
First-round games for Class C will be held on Saturday, May 13 at the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Tal Anderson Field.