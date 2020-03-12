While many fans will not be able to attend the boys state basketball tournament, they won’t have to miss out entirely.
Viewers will be able to watch all 24 first-round games on Thursday and all 12 semi-final games on Friday on both the National Federation of State High School (NFHS) Associations website and News Channel Nebraska’s TV network and website.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, attendance will be limited to the varsity players, coaches, team support personnel (athletic trainers and student managers) and school administrators of the qualifying schools and their immediate families.
Both the NFHS Network and News Channel Nebraska will be providing live streams from all four sites (Pinnacle Bank Arena, Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln East High School and Lincoln Southeast High School) on Thursday, as well as from both sites (Pinnacle Bank Arena and Bob Devaney Sports Center) on Friday.
* * *
Want to watch?
You can access and view all games by clicking here.