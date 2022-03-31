The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls soccer team became Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central’s fourth shut-out victim in a row Tuesday evening.
The Warriors–now 5-1 on the season–scored a single goal in the first half, then added three more in the second half to lock up a 4-0 win which keeps LHNE/NC winless after four games.
“Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central is good; they’re expected to be at state this year, and I knew that coming in,” Eagles coach Chad Miller said. “Our girls played really good our last game against Hastings, which is currently second in power points, so I thought–let’s see how good these guys are. We found out they’ve got solid players all over the pitch.”
The Warriors, with nine seniors and eight juniors back from last year’s 13-4 state tournament team, are on the opposite end of the experience spectrum from LHNE/NC–which has just two seniors among its 17-player roster.
“It’s a very experienced team; we’ve got nine seniors and eight juniors back from a team that played in the semi-finals,” Warriors coach Dave Gosselin said. “We have all of our goal scoring back and, with a couple new players and a couple people playing different positions, are actually spreading the scoring around more this year. We’ve been more effective on corner kicks and set plays than we’ve ever been before.”
LL/RC had scored 17 goals in its last three games–all shut-outs–and now, after defeating the Eagles, have three players (Shanae Bergt 5, Sierra Springer 7, and Jamison Wahl 5) who have now combined for 17 goals among them.
Even though LL/RC was attacking against the wind in the first half, the Warriors outshot the Eagles 12-2, with Bergt scoring the lone first-half goal of the game with 7:21 remaining.
Bergt dribbled the ball from right to left across the front of the goal and scored on a crisp shot with her left foot into the upper left corner of the net from 14 yards out for the 1-0 lead.
Although trailing by just one goal, Miller thought that his team may have lost some of its motivation after the Warriors added two goals early in the second half–goals that he said “probably shouldn’t have been goals.”
The first of those came on a corner kick from the right side by LL/RC’s Bergt. The ball was a line drive that bent toward the goal and deflected off the out-stretched hands of the Eagles’ sophomore goal keeper Kealy Ranslem and, with the help of a brisk north wind, bounced into the net to increase the lead to 2-0 with less than four minutes played in the second half.
“The second half we seemed more content to just sit back and not really go forward,” Miller said. “I think that’s an identity thing we’re having right now. We’ve got to attack together, and right now when somebody gets the ball, we’re willing to let that person and whoever they pass it to be the two that attack.”
“But we all have to go, we all have to attack,” he said. “I think that’s something we have to figure out–we did well against Hastings, but today in the second half especially, we just didn’t do it.”
Thirteen minutes later Bergt brought the ball up the left side of the field, creating a shot on goal that Ranslem blocked, but the ball ricocheted off the cross bar which the Warriors’ Springer volleyed into the net for a 3-0 advantage.
“I don’t want my goal keepers coming forward on those, but it’s hard when you’re trying to play the ball in the air and the wind is blowing,” Miller said. “The last thing you want to do is come forward on those. That caught us off-guard, and that’s how it snuck over our head.”
An assist by Bergt on a corner kick, which Hannah Kile directed into the goal with 20 minutes remaining, provided the final LL/RC goal which, with the Eagles unable to earn a shot on goal, became the Warriors’ 4-0 win.
“We’ve just got to keep going; I’ve seen our players play really good, times when we possess the ball and play really beautiful soccer,” Miller said. “But then there’s times we play really flat. It’s our youth–we’ve got new players who haven’t played since they were five- or six-years-old.”
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 1 3 – 4
Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic 0 0 – 0
Goals: (LL/RC) Shanae Bergt (2), Sierra Springer, Hannah Kile. Assists: (LL/RC) Bergt 2.