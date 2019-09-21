WAKEFIELD 58 LHNE 24

WAKEFIELD – Wakefield used a monumental performance from junior, Justin Erb and a relentless rushing attack to ground the Norfolk Lutheran High Northeast Eagles here at Eaton Field in the Trojan’s homecoming game.
Erb rushed for an astounding 409 yards and four touchdowns on the night as Wakefield turned away the Eagles 58-24 after trailing in the opening quarter.
“We wanted to get after them on the line,” Wakefield senior Nolan Litchfield said. “We wanted to control the line and by the middle of the second quarter we did.”
After trailing 13-8 at the end of the first, Wakefield went up 22-16 at the half and exploded for 22 points in the third to go up 44-24 heading into the final frame.
LH 13 3 8 0 – 24
W 8 14 22 14 - 58