VOLLEYBALL: PIerce defeats Norfolk Catholic: 25-18. 25-16, 25-7

The No. 3-seeded Bluejays have placed a recent emphasis on serve and serve receive, according to Pierce coach Zach Weber, and both areas paid dividends on Monday evening when the Bluejays downed sixth-seeded Norfolk Catholic in straight sets--winning the first round matchup of Mid-State Conference play at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
Pierce, which lost two early season matches to the Knights then did a complete re-set of both personnel and positions and rattled off 15 straight wins, has continued to reap the benefits of that process of late.
With the win, the Bluejays improved to 22-5 on the season and were to face the winner of the match between No. 2-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic and seventh-seeded Boone Central.
For a recap of the match check back later at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Tuesday's print or ePaper.