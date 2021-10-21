NDN volleyball

PIERCE - In what might have been a preview of next week's subdistrict final, Pierce started from a set down, then rallied to defeat Battle Creek, 21-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-16 in the championship match of the Mid-State Conference Tournament.

Norfolk High cross country squad ‘feeding off the positive’

Norfolk High cross country squad ‘feeding off the positive’

During a team retreat to the Black Hills last summer, the Norfolk High boys cross country squad set three primary goals and, even though two of those didn’t quite happen, the third — a top five team finish at the Nebraska state cross country meet — is still in play.

Italian brings spark to Norfolk Catholic volleyball team

Italian brings spark to Norfolk Catholic volleyball team

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team is coming off of a state championship appearance in 2020. Early in the season, the young Knights squad has seen contributions come from new faces from everywhere on the floor, including from a foreign exchange student.

Arrival of playoffs brings plenty of predictions

Arrival of playoffs brings plenty of predictions

Don’t let the 5-5 mark fool you. This was a bad week. I’ve now predicted four straight marquee games incorrectly with the last hit being Norfolk Catholic’s win over Oakland-Craig a month ago. Is this the price for wanting to get Norfolk Catholic games right?

Volleyball: Pierce defeats Battle Creek 3-1

Volleyball: Pierce defeats Battle Creek 3-1

