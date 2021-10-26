PIERCE — For the Pierce Bluejays, a game against a familiar foe had a somewhat similar result on Tuesday night, as they defeated the Battle Creek Bravettes in straight sets to win the sub-district C1-7 title 25-20, 25-18, 25-21.
The Bluejays and Bravettes played for the Mid-State Conference title on Thursday, with Pierce prevailing three sets to one.
The Bluejays were five points away from a spot in Saturday’s district final, but held a slim 20-19 lead over the Fightin’ River in the third set. A block at the net by Elly Piper and Kennedy Warneke sparked a 5-1 run, but a kill by Kenna Pochop kept the Bravettes alive.
Both teams went back and forth on the next rally, but Lily Knull’s volley over the net landed out of bounds, putting an end to a hard-fought set.
