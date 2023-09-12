PIERCE -- Two of northeast Nebraska's best volleyball teams--Pierce and Battle Creek, both from the Mid-State Conference--brought out the best in each other in a pressure-packed match here Tuesday night.
The Bluejays found their comfort zone in the first set, leading the entire set before easing to a 25-13 win.
But Battle Creek did more than just respond during the next two back-and-forth sets, both filled with tie scores and lead changes. The Bravettes, with contributions from multiple players, won those two by scores of 27-25 and 25-21.
Pierce faced defeat early in the fourth set, trailing until forcing three straight ties at 9-9, 10-10, and 11-11 before taking the narrow lead it would hold while closing out the crucial 25-19 win.
In the fifth set, with every point in contention, the teams battled through 10 tie scores, with each having Battle Creek holding set and match point on two occasions before the Bluejays turned to its big guns--freshman Nora Herian and senior Jaya Wachholtz to tie the set at 15-15 and lead 16-15.
The match-determining final point came on a Bravette's kill attempt from the right pin that tight-roped the net to the far side where it fell to the floor just outside the sideline, finalizing the Pierce five-set win.
Check back later for a recap of the match at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Wednesday's print or ePaper.