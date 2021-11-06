LINCOLN - Northeast Nebraska teams finished 2 -1 in state volleyball championship matches on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
In Class D2, Humphrey St. Francis pushed No. 1-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart to five sets but in the end came up short, 23-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, 15-9.
Howells-Dodge won the D1 state title with an 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-21 victory over Fremont Bergan and in Class C2, Oakland-Craig swept Sutton 25-21, 25-20, 27-25.
