NDN volleyball

LINCOLN - Northeast Nebraska teams finished 2 -1 in state volleyball championship matches on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

In Class D2, Humphrey St. Francis pushed No. 1-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart to five sets but in the end came up short, 23-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, 15-9.

Howells-Dodge won the D1 state title with an 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-21 victory over Fremont Bergan and in Class C2, Oakland-Craig swept Sutton 25-21, 25-20, 27-25. 

Wisner-Pilger eliminates Norfolk Catholic in state volleyball

LINCOLN — Wisner-Pilger dropped the first set and then swept the next three as the Gators advanced to the Class C2 state semifinals with a 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Norfolk Catholic in the opening round of the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Volleyball: Kearney Catholic defeats Pierce 3-0

LINCOLN - Pierce's first trip to the state volleyball tournament in 18 years came to an end early as top-seeded Kearney Catholic swept the Bluejays 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 in the opening round of the Class C1 bracket at Pinnacel Bank Arena.

Howells-Dodge comes from behind to defeat Nebraska Christian in five

LINCOLN — Howells-Dodge lost the first two sets and trailed 24-22 in the third before rebounding for an emotional Class D1 state semifinal victory over Nebraska Christian on Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Jaguars rallied for a 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5 victory to advance t…

Kearney Catholic eliminates Pierce in C1

LINCOLN — Pierce's first trip to the state volleyball tournament since 2003 came to an abrupt end Wednesday as the Bluejays fell to top-seeded Kearney Catholic, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17, in the opening round of the Class C1 bracket at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

State Tournament: Howells-Dodge crowned D1 champs

Howells Dodge proved itself worthy of its top spot, claiming the D1 title of the 2021 Nebraska State Volleyball Tournament after defeating Archbishop Bergan in four sets on Saturday at Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

Oakland-Craig blows by St. Cecilia in three straight

LINCOLN — Oakland-Craig lived up to its seeding and recent reputation with a three-set sweep over Hastings St. Cecilia in the opening round of the Class C2 Nebraska State Volleyball Championships here at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday 25-16, 25-17 and 25-9, outscoring the Hawkettes 75-42 in…