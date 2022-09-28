The Northeast Community College volleyball team used some time away from playing matches the past couple of weeks to do some self-improvement, working on areas that needed some shoring up.
On Wednesday night the extra work paid dividends as the Hawks earned their first Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win of the season, defeating Southeastern Community College in straight sets by scores of 26-24, 25-19, and 25-19.
