The Northeast Community College volleyball team followed the lead of Wynot's Karley Heimes to sweep Ellsworth Community College in straight sets Wednesday night by scores of 25-19-25-17, and 25-10.
Heimes, the Hawks' tallest player at 6'2, accumulated eight kills in the first and third sets, with seven more in the second. She also recorded three ace serves and two blocks.
The win allows the Northeast to improve to16-15 overall and 3-5 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play.
